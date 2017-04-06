The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australia: High on meth, man crashes car, kills 14-month-old daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 3:44 pm IST

Nguyen, ashamed of his act, pleaded guilty before judge in the SA District Court during a trial.

The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. (Representational Image)
 The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. (Representational Image)

Adelaide: A 47-year-old man high on methamphetamine crashed his car killing his 14-month-old daughter and grievously injuring his son.

According to Daily Mail reports, addict Tuan Quoc Nguyen, driving with toddler daughter and 4-year-old son while high on drug ice, crashed his car into a pole in Greenacres in 2013.

Later, Nguyen, ashamed of his act, pleaded guilty before judge in the SA District Court during a trial.

The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. However, one of his friend gave him heroin for the pain and he has been a drug addict ever since.

Stating that the accused had committed drug and driving offence before this crash, the prosecutor Stephen Plummer said: “The courts should have real concerns about rehabilitation for this man”.

Nguyen’s defence lawyer in his argument said, “Few of us are so unfortunate to suffer the consequences of our weaknesses as badly as Nguyen”.

Stating that Nguyen being addicted to methamphetamine, Sale said: “The client feels responsible for his daughter's death and he will have to live with this long after he gets out of jail”.

Tags: tuan quoc nguyen, methamphetamine
Location: Australia, South Australia, Adelaide

