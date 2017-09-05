The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australia: Hindus upset over Ganesha in lamb ad 'making the world a better place'

PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2017, 8:12 pm IST

Indian Society of Western Australia spokesman Nitin Vashisht said the Ganesha ad was insensitive.

Screenshot from the video. (Photo: YouTube)
 Screenshot from the video. (Photo: YouTube)

Melbourne: The Hindu community in Australia has demanded the withdrawal of an advertisement, which features Lord Ganesha and other divinities promoting consumption of lamb meat.

According to a media report, the advertisement released yesterday by the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has already been referred to Australian Standards Bureau.

Other divinities shown in the commercial included Jesus, Buddha, Thor and Zeus, sitting around a dining table tucking into lamb at a barbecue.

The ad says "to lamb - the meat we can all eat".

Indian Society of Western Australia spokesman Nitin Vashisht said the Ganesha ad was insensitive. "He is shown as ... Eating lamb and looking for a new marketing strategy for himself. [That] is really very insensitive to the community", ABC News quoted Vashisht as saying.

People have also reacted angrily to the ad on social media.

Following the controversy, MLA Group Marketing Manager Andrew Howie said the new campaign continues under the 'You Never Lamb Alone' banner and showed no matter your beliefs, background or persuasion, everyone can unite over lamb.

"We know that lamb has been the meat that brings everyone together for decades, and what better way to celebrate the product than over a modern spring barbecue," Howie said.

"Our marketing aims to reach more consumers by making lamb more relevant to a diverse, modern Australia. This time around we are highlighting the diversity of religious beliefs, backgrounds and dietary requirements in modern Australia.

"Ultimately, our marketing activities are designed to showcase quality Australian lamb and return value to levy- payers by growing the demand for the product," Howie said.

Tags: hindu community, lord ganesha, lamb meat, australia lamb ad
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana-Hrithik battle: Singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticises actress

2

This robot fish tank cleaner records your fishes at 1080p

3

All India Chess Federation adopts Khadi as uniforms for international meets

4

Albert Einstein's letter about Adolf Hitler sells for £25,000 at auction

5

All in a day's work: Motorman PC Meena stops train to save dog on railtrack

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Started in the 1920s by staging costume parties, it is one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the US (Photo:AP)

Caribbean Heritage celebrated in New York West Indian Day Parade

Notable as

Designers showcase Brazilian designs at Sao Paolo Fashion Week

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham