The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australian couple arrested after 2-yr-old daughter dies of burn injuries from hot bath

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 3:02 pm IST

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest.

The parents have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
  The parents have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Sydney: A couple in north Brisbane, Australia has been arrested and charged with the torture and murder of their two-year-old daughter, who died after suffering severe burns in a hot bath.

According to report in Daily Mail, the parents of Maddilyn-Rose Ava Stokes were arrested on Monday, 11 days after their daughter’s death. Shane David Stokes, 30, and Nicole Betty More, 23, have claimed the burn injuries on Maddilyn’s back, buttocks and legs were the result of the scalding hot water bath. They have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said, “Any allegations of child cruelty get treated very seriously by police...and the perpetrators of that cruelty will be brought before the courts.” He added that the girl’s medical care was a ‘prominent part of the investigation’ and that it was possible that she had received none.

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest. Paramedics informed the police about her severe injuries and worked on her for 30 minutes before rushing her to the hospital, where she died.

Tags: infant, murder, maddilyn-rose ava stokes, arrest
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

2

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

3

WhatsApp to stop working on a few smartphones post June 30

4

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

5

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham