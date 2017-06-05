Australian couple arrested after 2-yr-old daughter dies of burn injuries from hot bath

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest.

Sydney: A couple in north Brisbane, Australia has been arrested and charged with the torture and murder of their two-year-old daughter, who died after suffering severe burns in a hot bath.

According to report in Daily Mail, the parents of Maddilyn-Rose Ava Stokes were arrested on Monday, 11 days after their daughter’s death. Shane David Stokes, 30, and Nicole Betty More, 23, have claimed the burn injuries on Maddilyn’s back, buttocks and legs were the result of the scalding hot water bath. They have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said, “Any allegations of child cruelty get treated very seriously by police...and the perpetrators of that cruelty will be brought before the courts.” He added that the girl’s medical care was a ‘prominent part of the investigation’ and that it was possible that she had received none.

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest. Paramedics informed the police about her severe injuries and worked on her for 30 minutes before rushing her to the hospital, where she died.