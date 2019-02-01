Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

World, Oceania

Indian tourist jailed in Australia on account of child porn videos on his phone

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 11:20 am IST

Manpreet Singh, 32, will be deported to India after completing his prison term, the Australian Associated Press reported.

An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)
 An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)

Melbourne: An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court on Thursday for having child exploitation videos and other abhorrent content on his phones, according to a media report.

Manpreet Singh, 32, will be deported to India after completing his prison term, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

Manpreet Singh, during a baggage search after he flew in to Perth from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was found with nine videos -- which included bestiality and other severely offensive content -- on his two mobile phones.

The man was taken into custody and his tourist visa was cancelled. He told police in a video-recorded interview that he knew child pornography was illegal in Australia and India, but did not know the videos he possessed fell into that category, the report said.

He pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to two Commonwealth charges earlier this week and was sentenced on Thursday.

The court heard he had many more videos on his phones that he deleted before he came to Australia.

The magistrate said the offending was serious but took into account Manpreet Singh's early guilty plea, cooperation with authorities and previously clean record.

He was fined $500 and sentenced to seven months in prison, but will only have to serve two months behind bars.

For the remaining five months, he will be subject to a $1000 good behaviour recognisance, but will likely spend time in immigration detention before being sent back to India.

Tags: manpreet singh, australia court
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

Latest From World

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour (Representational Image)

Plane skids off runway, closing parts of Tokyo's Narita main hub

The United States has made 'tremendous progress' in trade talks with China but much works needs to be done (File Photo)

Trump insists tremendous progress achieved in US-China trade talks

The recent decision by Pakistan's top court to overturn Bibi's death sentence and free her from jail is a welcome news (File Photo)

US Congress introduces resolution to grant asylum to Aasia Bibi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

2

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

3

Crafting perfection in pints

4

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

5

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham