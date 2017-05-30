The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

World, Middle East

19-yr-old Iraqi soldier captures moment when bomb explodes on his bulldozer

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 30, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 4:20 pm IST

The soldier was able to find his way to the front in 24 hours after his arm was shot with shrapnel from the explosion.

The machines serve two purposes: breaking down barriers set up by the militants and protecting the troops behind it. (Photo: Videograb/The Washington Post)
  The machines serve two purposes: breaking down barriers set up by the militants and protecting the troops behind it. (Photo: Videograb/The Washington Post)

Mosul: In a hair-raising video, a young Iraqi soldier captured a car bomb explosion that happened earlier this month setting ablaze the bulldozer he was manoeuvring through Mosul.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the bomb that exploded near his bulldozer, a Caterpillar D7R, sent a piece of steel into his left arm. He was able to find his way to the front but it took him 24 hours.

19-year-old Pvt Mohammed Ali al-Shwele and his troops were leading the final offensive against ISIS militants, who now control only a handful of neighbourhoods in the country.

1(Photo: Videograb/The Washington Post)

Schwele was a part of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, the US-trained contingent of soldiers that has led nearly every offensive since the ISIS took over parts of Europe three years ago.

Iraqi troops have used bulldozers for operations against the ISIS in Ramadi, Fallujah and eastern Mosul, as militants barricade and fortify their areas with trenches and berms. The machines serve two purposes: breaking down barriers set up by the militants and protecting the troops behind it. The militants choose to target the bulldozers with bombs in order to break down the first line of defence.

The operation does not start in the absence of the bulldozers. If one gets destroyed without a replacement, the operation is called off. Unlike other equipment, the bulldozers can clear obstacles while creating a defence.

According to the head logistics officer, Brig. Gen. Ali Jamal, the counterterrorism troops have lost eight bulldozers in eastern and western Mosul so far.

Shwele knows well that the job of the bulldozer is much more reliable than that of drones, GPS-guided artillery and US jets. "There can be no liberation without the bulldozer,” he said. He adds that the best way to go ahead with the offensive is from behind a sturdy bulk of steel.

Tags: bulldozer, iraqi soldiers, isis
Location: Iraq, Ninawa, Mosul

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking video of a live snake coming out of another snake

2

Man drives over security guard at parking lot for a spot

3

Berlin bound PeeCee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

4

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

5

Female zookeeper in UK dies in freak accident after tiger enters enclosure

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham