Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

World, Middle East

Sharjah: Indian man falls to death while peeping into ladies' room

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 3:58 pm IST

While peeping into the ladies' room in another building, the man fell from a high rise.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Sharjah: A 28-year-old Indian man has died in the UAE after falling from a high-rise building in Sharjah while trying to peep into the room of women living in the opposite building, a media report said on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified in the Khaleej Times report, fell as he lost balance while standing and looking into the room of the women in Sharjah Industrial Area number 8, a witness told police.

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital and then to forensic laboratory, the report said.

The police took the fingerprints of the victim and gathered evidence. Initial investigations revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man, it said.

Tags: voyeurism, sharjah police, high rise, industrial area
Location: United Arab Emirates, Sharja, Sharja

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala canine walks with Sabrimala pilgrim for 600 kms

2

Woman asked to leave eatery for calling out leering man

3

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

4

This year to last a second longer!

5

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham