The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

World, Middle East

ISIS chief Baghdadi calls on jihadists to 'resist' enemies in apparent recording

AFP
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 8:18 am IST

Rumours have abounded about Baghdadi's own health and movements, but his whereabouts remain unclear.

It was not clear when the message, released by the IS-affiliated Al-Furqan media group, was recorded. (Photo: PTI/File)
 It was not clear when the message, released by the IS-affiliated Al-Furqan media group, was recorded. (Photo: PTI/File)

Beirut: The Islamic State group released an audio recording on Thursday of what it said was its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calling on members under pressure in Syria and Iraq to "resist" their enemies.      

"The leaders of the Islamic State and its soldiers have realised that the path to... victory is to be patient and resist the infidels whatever their alliances," said the person heard in the recording.       

It was not clear when the message, released by the IS-affiliated Al-Furqan media group, was recorded.      

In it, the apparent IS leader lashed out at "infidel nations headed by America, Russia and Iran" who, along with their allies, have inflicted losses on the jihadists during separate anti-IS offensives against IS in Syria and Iraq.   

Thursday's was the first audio message said to be of Baghdadi since November 2016, when he spoke in a defiant tone in urging his supporters to defend the city of Mosul against a massive operation by Iraqi forces.       

That recording, also released by Al-Furqan, was a rare sign of life from Baghdadi.       

In July, Moscow said it was struggling to confirm if Baghdadi was dead or alive, a month after reporting his possible demise in an air strike near the IS stronghold of Raqa in Syria.       

Rumours have abounded about Baghdadi's own health and movements, but his whereabouts remain unclear.       

Shortly after the jihadists swept across swathes of Iraq in June 2014, Baghdadi appeared before thousands of faithful at Mosul's Great mosque of Al-Nuri to urge Muslims around the world to join his "caliphate" straddling Syria and Iraq.       

The jihadists have since lost vast territory in both countries, including in Syria to Russia-backed regime troops and a US-supported Kurdish-Arab alliance.       

But his group has claimed its members were behind deadly attacks carried out worldwide, including in Paris, London and Barcelona.

Tags: abu bakr al-baghdadi, isis, isis chief, audio recording
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

MOST POPULAR

1

The last picture comet Probe Rosetta sent to Earth

2

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

3

Natalie Portman enters great, disturbingly unknown territory in 'Annihilation' teaser

4

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

5

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham