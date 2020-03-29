Over 12,000 recovered from Covid19 in Iran, officials say

Iran reported 123 new deaths, taking the toll to 2,640

Tehran: Iran on Sunday said that 123 more people had died of the novel coronavirus, raising the country's official death toll to 2,640.

A health ministry spokesman told a news conference that 2,901 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 38,309.

"Fortunately 12,391 of those who had been hospitalised have now recovered and returned to their families," he added, while 3,467 were in a "critical" condition.