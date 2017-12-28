The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

World, Middle East

Uber driver accused of murder says raped UK woman for ‘wearing short skirt’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 28, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2017, 4:09 pm IST

Hawchieh had untowardly images and videos of ‘taking part in a sex act with a fish,’ on his Facebook profile.

30-year-old Rebecca Dykes was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital, pursuing her passion for travel and engaging in humanitarian work, oblivious to the brutal death she was soon to be faced with. (Photo: AFP)
 30-year-old Rebecca Dykes was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital, pursuing her passion for travel and engaging in humanitarian work, oblivious to the brutal death she was soon to be faced with. (Photo: AFP)

Beirut: 30-year-old Rebecca Dykes was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital, pursuing her passion for travel and engaging in humanitarian work, oblivious to the brutal death she was soon to be faced with.

The prime suspect in the case, Tarek Hawchieh – an Uber driver – told police that he raped and strangled Dykes to death because “she was wearing a short skirt”.

Dykes stepped into her Uber after a night out with her friends, soon to be left at the mercy of her driver, Hawchieh.

"He said he found her pretty, wearing a short skirt…and so he decided to rape her as it would be easy as she was a foreigner," a Lebanese police officer told Daily Mail.

He dumped Dykes’ body at the side of the road.

Upon finding her body, police used the tracking information from Hwachieh’s car to locate him.

Dykes’ family thanked authorities for the spontaneous and thorough actions taken, saying that “they are grateful that the investigation is moving at pace.”

"She always wanted to make the world a better place - her humanitarian work in Beirut was testament to that," Dykes’ family said.

According to reports, Hawchieh who had a criminal record and had served time in jail, showcased untowardly images and videos of ‘taking part in a sex act with a fish,’ posing with a Kalashnikov and pouring himself vodka, on his Facebook profile.

Dyke’s brutal murder has raised concerns over Uber’s hiring policy yet again.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk accused the Silicon Valley-based service app for not checking criminal records.

"This company, when it hires drivers, and lets them work within its organisation, does not check their priors," Machnouk said at a news conference, referring to the fact that Hawchieh had been imprisoned for three priors involving drugs.

Rubbishing the claims, an Uber spokesperson said that all Uber drivers were hired after their judicial records were checked and they were fully licensed.

A copy of Hawcheih’s judicial record published by local media showed no judgments against the driver.

Uber clarified via email that Hawchieh was a licensed taxi driver with a ‘clean background.’

Tags: rebecca dykes, uber, lebanon police, uk embassy
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

MOST POPULAR

1

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

2

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

3

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

4

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

5

Freedom through billboards: #FreeBalochistan reaches NYC Times Square

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham