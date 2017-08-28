The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

World, Middle East

Taliban suicide bomber kills 13 in Helmand: Afghan official

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 8:44 am IST

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a WhatsApp message sent to journalists. 

The majority of the dead belong to Afghan forces and most of the wounded are civilians, the source said. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 The majority of the dead belong to Afghan forces and most of the wounded are civilians, the source said. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Kandahar: A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least 13 people and wounded several more in an attack on a convoy of Afghan soldiers in Helmand province on Sunday, an official said.

It was the latest in a series of deadly blows to Afghanistan's beleaguered security forces and yet again underlined spiralling insecurity in the war-torn nation. "A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car as the Afghan National Army convoy passed a small market in Nawa District of Helmand," Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told AFP.

He added that civilians and forces personnel were among the dead while more than a dozen others had been wounded. A source working at a nearby hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity that the bodies of 15 victims had been brought to the hospital. Another 19 injured were also admitted, he added. "The majority of the dead belong to Afghan forces and most of the wounded are civilians," the source said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a WhatsApp message sent to journalists. The deadly assault came days after a Taliban suicide bomber killed five civilians and wounded dozens of others, mainly children, when he detonated a car filled with explosives at a police headquarters in Lashkar Gah, Helmand's capital.

That attack was the insurgents' first major one since US President Donald Trump announced he was committing American troops to Afghanistan indefinitely. The resurgent Taliban are at the peak of their summer fighting season and have been ramping up their campaign against government forces. 

Afghan police and troops beset by a high death toll, desertions and non-existent "ghost soldiers" on the payroll have been struggling to beat back the insurgents since US-led NATO troops ended their combat mission in December 2014.

Casualties among Afghan security forces soared by 35 percent in 2016, with 6,800 soldiers and police killed, according to US watchdog SIGAR. More than 2,500 Afghan police and troops were killed from January 1 to May 8. Ordinary Afghans have also paid a heavy price for the 16 -year US-led war. Civilian deaths are at their worst since records began in 2009. 

In the first half of the year, 1,662 civilians were killed and more than 3,500 injured, according to the United Nations. Analysts have warned that Trump's commitment to sending thousands more American troops to Afghanistan reversing earlier pledges to pull out could fuel the insurgency and lead to more casualties.

The Taliban had called for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces and, following Trump's announcement, vowed to make the country a "graveyard" for US forces. 

Tags: taliban, suicide bombing, afghan soldiers, afghan army
Location: Afghanistan, Qandahar, Qandahar

MOST POPULAR

1

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

2

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

3

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

4

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

5

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham