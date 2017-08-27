The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

World, Middle East

Islamic States's stronghold Tal Afar about to fall: Iraqi military

Published : Aug 27, 2017, 9:45 am IST
'Tal Afar city is about to fall completely into the hands of our forces, only five percent remains' under IS control, said Iraqi army.

 Military forces are reportedly moving from the western and northeastern front of Tal Afar. (Photo: AFP)

Tal Afar (Iraq): Iraqi forces raised the national flag on Saturday in the heart of Tal Afar, Islamic State’s stronghold in the country’s northwest, and said they were poised to take full control of the city after a week-long offensive.

Tal Afar is the latest objective in the US-backed war on the jihadist group following the recapture in July of Mosul, where it declared its self-proclaimed caliphate over parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Tal Afar was cut off from the rest of ISIS-held territory in June and the campaign to recapture it started on Aug. 20, when up to 2,000 militants were believed to be defending it against around 50,000 attackers, according to western military sources.

“Tal Afar city is about to fall completely into the hands of our forces, only five percent remains” under Islamic State control, an Iraqi military spokesman told Reuters.

Elite forces had liberated the heart of the city “and raised the national flag on top of the citadel building,” a statement from the Iraqi joint operations command said. Much of the Ottoman-era building was destroyed by the militants in 2014.

Such a quick collapse of Islamic State in the city, which has been a breeding ground for jihadist groups, would confirm Iraqi military reports that the militants lack command and control structures west of Mosul.

A Reuters visuals team in Tal Afar said fighting had eased on Saturday, with just occasional artillery rounds heard. There was no sign of civilians in two neighborhoods it visited.

“God willing, the remaining part will be liberated soon,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said earlier at a news conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, in Baghdad.

Tags: iraqi forces, jihadist group, isis, militants
Location: Iraq, Ninawa, Mosul

