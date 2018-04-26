Indian woman’s decomposed body found in UAE home, husband ‘fled’ to Kerala

According to police, her husband, along with their 2 kids, managed to escape to India after allegedly killing and burying her in house.

According to initial investigations, police suspect that the accused husband has two wives and before committing the crime, he sent one of them and his children with her to India. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Dubai: A decomposed body of a 36-year-old Indian woman was found buried in a room of her house in Maysaloon area of Sharjah, a media report said on Thursday, and police is suspecting that her husband may have killed her and escaped to India.

According to police, her husband, a resident of Kerala, along with their two children, has managed to escape to India after allegedly killing and burying her in the house. He had also put up a 'For rent' sign on the door.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the woman's brother, who came from India searching for his sister, lodged a complaint with the police on April 9, after he could not find anyone at her house, a senior police official said. He came to Sharjah in search of his sister, with whom he used to talk everyday, after she did not respond to his several calls.

"A missing person report was received from the woman's brother, who told police that he used to speak to his sister daily but one day, she stopped answering her phone," Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Following the complaint, a police team went to the house after getting permission from the public prosecution.

During a search, some ceramic tiles of the floor were found missing by the police, which suspecting some foul play, brought the sniffer dogs, which led them to the grave inside the house, the report said.

When the team dug the area, the woman's decomposed body was recovered, which was identified by the woman's brother, and shifted to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

According to initial investigations, police suspect that the accused husband has two wives and before committing the crime, he sent one of them and his children with her to India.

The suspect was identified through his fingerprints and iris scan and a warrant of arrest has been issued by the Interpol, the police said.