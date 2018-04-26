The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018: Hosts lose Saha, three wickets down
 
World, Middle East

Indian woman’s decomposed body found in UAE home, husband ‘fled’ to Kerala

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 8:12 pm IST

According to police, her husband, along with their 2 kids, managed to escape to India after allegedly killing and burying her in house.

According to initial investigations, police suspect that the accused husband has two wives and before committing the crime, he sent one of them and his children with her to India. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 According to initial investigations, police suspect that the accused husband has two wives and before committing the crime, he sent one of them and his children with her to India. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Dubai: A decomposed body of a 36-year-old Indian woman was found buried in a room of her house in Maysaloon area of Sharjah, a media report said on Thursday, and police is suspecting that her husband may have killed her and escaped to India.

According to police, her husband, a resident of Kerala, along with their two children, has managed to escape to India after allegedly killing and burying her in the house. He had also put up a 'For rent' sign on the door.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the woman's brother, who came from India searching for his sister, lodged a complaint with the police on April 9, after he could not find anyone at her house, a senior police official said. He came to Sharjah in search of his sister, with whom he used to talk everyday, after she did not respond to his several calls.

"A missing person report was received from the woman's brother, who told police that he used to speak to his sister daily but one day, she stopped answering her phone," Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Following the complaint, a police team went to the house after getting permission from the public prosecution.

During a search, some ceramic tiles of the floor were found missing by the police, which suspecting some foul play, brought the sniffer dogs, which led them to the grave inside the house, the report said.

When the team dug the area, the woman's decomposed body was recovered, which was identified by the woman's brother, and shifted to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

According to initial investigations, police suspect that the accused husband has two wives and before committing the crime, he sent one of them and his children with her to India.

The suspect was identified through his fingerprints and iris scan and a warrant of arrest has been issued by the Interpol, the police said.

Tags: indian woman killed in uae, sharjah, murder, crime
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham