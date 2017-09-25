World's heaviest woman no more: Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi hospital

Egyptian Eman Ahmed, dubbed the world’s heaviest woman, dies on Monday at an Abu Dhabi hospital, merely a week after she had completed 37.

Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 to lose weight. (Photo: File)

Abu Dhabi: World’s heaviest woman, E,man Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi hospital

Eman was in Mumbai earlier this year to undergo weight loss surgery.

Egyptian Eman Ahmed, dubbed the world’s heaviest woman, dies on Monday at an Abu Dhabi hospital, merely a week after she had completed 37.

Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier this year to lose weight.