Monday, Sep 25, 2017

World, Middle East

World's heaviest woman no more: Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi hospital

Published : Sep 25, 2017
Egyptian Eman Ahmed, dubbed the world’s heaviest woman, dies on Monday at an Abu Dhabi hospital, merely a week after she had completed 37.

 Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 to lose weight. (Photo: File)

Eman was in Mumbai earlier this year to undergo weight loss surgery.

Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier this year to lose weight.

