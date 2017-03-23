The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

World, Middle East

‘I need my iPad’: Travellers across Middle East express ire over electronics ban

AFP
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 8:14 am IST

US and UK have cited intelligence indicating passenger jets could be targeted via explosives planted in electronic devices.

Caught in the middle of the ban are thousands of travellers growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as an absurd measure. (Photo: AP)
 Caught in the middle of the ban are thousands of travellers growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as an absurd measure. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: Travellers across the Middle East expressed frustration on Wednesday at a ban on large electronic devices for flights to the United States and Britain that has sparked confusion and speculation.

From Saturday, passengers on flights to the United States and Britain from major hubs in Turkey and the Arab world will have to check in any device larger than a smartphone, including laptops and tablets.

The United States and Britain have cited intelligence indicating passenger jets could be targeted via explosives planted in electronic devices.

Caught in the middle of the ban are thousands of travellers growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as an absurd measure.

"Is there anything else I should know before flying back home? Navy blue boxers not allowed? Should I shave?" asked an American expat living in Abu Dhabi with a direct flight to the United States next week.

As the March 25 enforcement deadline looms, passengers are growing increasingly wary of restrictions on living in and travelling from the Middle East.

"They took my laptop and my camera," said Mustafa, who did not give his second name, as he boarded a plane out of Dubai to the United States.

The US ban affects nine airlines from eight countries: Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The British ban, meanwhile, targets flights out of Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Lebanon.

Canada and France have also said they are looking into similar regulations.

'Why?'

At the Tunis airport, a passenger flying to Canada via London said he was confused by the new measure.

"I mind because I need my laptop or my iPad. It's a personal thing. Why do I have to put them in hold?" said Riadh, 33, adding he now feared they would be damaged or stolen.

Many were quick to flag a lack of logic behind justifications of the ban.

"Every criminal in the Middle East: 'Oh no! We can't take the direct flight to the US! I hate connecting flights! *Cancels criminal plans*," Egyptian analyst Mohamed El Dahshan wrote on Twitter.

Ankara has said it plans on requesting that the US repeal the measure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised the ban as a unilateral, temporary move better replaced by "permanent" measures.

The British ban has sparked concern in tourism-dependant Tunisia, which is trying to recover from 2015 jihadist attacks that killed holidaymakers.

"It will have a negative impact on tourism," said Mohamed Ali Toumi, the head of a Tunisian travel agents federation.

American officials have publicly cited security concerns.

"From what we know, the ban is linked to intelligence on al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula gathered by the US military," said Mustafa Alani, a security analyst at the Dubai-based Gulf Research Center.

'Time is money'

The US has conducted intense air raids on AQAP targets across Yemen since January. The Pentagon has confirmed 40 strikes this month.

The US Department of Homeland Security has also cited an explosion on a flight out of Somalia in February last year, in which the suspected bomber was killed.

The attack was claimed by the Shabaab insurgent group.

But experts do not rule out other motives behind the ban, including business lost to increasingly popular Gulf carriers Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

US airlines do not have direct flights from the airports affected by its new restrictions.

"American airlines are going to benefit simply because airlines make their business from the business travellers, so on these long flights that are in excess of eight or 12 hours, time is money -- but there are definitely more pressing considerations linked to security," said aviation analyst Kyle Bailey, president of the US-based consultancy KL Bailey Associates.

The UK ban will affect British Airways and easyJet, as well as airlines from targeted countries.

Critics have also raised lithium batteries -- which are covered by strict regulations on domestic flights in the United States -- as a point of concern.

"There is some concern around the lithium batteries in the cargo compartment, which could be highly explosive if they overheat," Bailey said.

But "from what we hear, the terrorism risk outweighs the risk of fire at this point."

Tags: electronics ban, terrorism, terror attack, on flight electronics
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

2

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

3

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

4

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

5

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham