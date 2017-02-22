The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017

World, Middle East

Azerbaijan's leader names his wife first vice president

AFP
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 1:03 am IST

Known for her love of luxury, Ms Aliyeva featured in US diplomatic cables, one of which dubbed her ‘a first lady, too, in fashion’.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva watch the last minutes of the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe at the Baku Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo: AP)
Baku: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday appointed his glamorous wife as first vice-president, the latest move seen as tightening the family’s iron grip on the oil-rich Caspian nation.

The elevation of Mehriban Aliyeva — a prominent socialite and lawmaker — sees her now become the country’s second most senior official after her husband.

“She is professional, educated, experienced, principled, and magnanimous,” Mr Aliyev told a National Security Council meeting.

Known for her lavish lifestyle, Ms Aliyeva, 52, has been an MP for the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party since 2005 and head of the influential Heydar Aliyev Foundation — named after her father-in-law and former President.

“I believe that I will justify this confidence,” she said at the meeting. “The interests of the country and people will always come above all else for me.”

Born into the powerful Pashayev family, Ms Aliyeva has sometimes been seen as a possible successor to her husband, who took over in 2003 after the death of his father Heydar, a former KGB officer and Communist-era boss.

The appointment follows Constitutional changes made after a tightly-managed referendum last year that introduced the powerful position of first vice-president. Such steps were denounced by regime opponents as a ploy to cement the Aliyev family’s dynastic rule.

Azerbaijan’s embattled Opposition angrily criticised the elevation as undemocratic. “The move throws Azerbaijan back to medieval, feudal times,” Opposition leader Isa Gambar of Musavat party told AFP.

Known for her love of luxury, Ms Aliyeva featured prominently in US diplomatic cables published by Wikileaks, one of which dubbed her “a first lady, too, in fashion”. 

Tags: ilham aliyev, azerbaijan, national security council

