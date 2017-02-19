The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

World, Middle East

Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper

REUTERS
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 1:53 pm IST

A video of the model, identified as Viktoria Odintcova, went viral after she posted it on her Instagram account earlier in the week.

The video shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.
 The video shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.

Dubai: Dubai police have summoned a Russian model who posed for a video while dangling from a skyscraper to sign a pledge not to put her life in danger again, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.

A video of the model, identified by local media as 23-year-old Viktoria Odintcova, went viral after she posted it on her Instagram account earlier in the week.

It shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.

 

Full video (link in bio)! @a_mavrin #MAVRINmodels #MAVRIN #VikiOdintcova #Dubai

A post shared by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, an assistant to the chief of police in Dubai, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ittihad newspaper as saying that Odintcova "had been summoned to sign an undertaking not to repeat any dangerous moves that could endanger her life in Dubai."

"What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life," the newspaper quoted Mansouri as saying.

He said it was important for residents in the Gulf Arab city to avoid practising dangerous hobbies without taking necessary precautions or obtaining prior permission from authorities, the newspaper said.

The video registered more than half a million viewings after it was posted on Odintcova's Instagram account.

Tags: dubai, russian model skyscraper, viktoria odintcova

MOST POPULAR

1

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

2

A stretchable smart tablet in the offing?

3

Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

4

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

5

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham