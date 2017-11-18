The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Given that rain does not spoil the game again, India will hope to turn things around and make a comeback, having already lost half their side.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3: Hosts aim to bounce back amidst rain fear
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
World, Middle East

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to hand over crown to his son

AGENCIES
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 7:34 am IST

Meanwhile, a senior Saudi official dismissed the mounting speculation that the Crown Prince will soon ascend to the throne.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (Photo: AP)
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Saudi King Salman plans to step down in about a week’s time and name his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), as his successor, according to a report.

After the move, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 81, will continue only as a ceremonial figurehead, the Daily Mail reported citing a source close to the Saudi royal family.

The move will likely take place next week “unless something dramatic happens”, the source claimed.

Meanwhile, a senior Saudi official dismissed the mounting speculation that the Crown Prince will soon ascend to the throne.

“There is no possibility whatsoever that the king will abdicate,” Bloomberg quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Saudi kings usually stay in power even when bad health prevents them from carrying out their job, the official said, on condition of anonymity. He noted the example of King Fahd, who stayed on as monarch until his death in 2005 despite being gravely ill in the last few years of his reign.

The source quoted by Daily Mail’s report said that once the transfer of power is complete, the new 32-year-old king will ramp up hostilities against Saudi Arabia’s bitter rival Iran, with fears of a possible military clash.

Mr Salman will also target Hezbollah, the Shia militia in Lebanon that is backed by Iran, the source said.

“MBS’s plan is to start the fire in Lebanon, but he’s hoping to count on Israeli military backing. He has already promised Israel billions of dollars in direct financial aid if they agree,” the source was quoted as saying, referring to the crown prince by his initials.

If what the report claims is accurate, then the transfer of power will be the final step in Mr Salman’s power grab. It will also come close on the heels of the arrest of more than 40 Saudi princes and officials in a corruption probe, which is being seen by many quarters as the Crown Prince ridding himself of rivals.

Tags: crown prince mohammed bin salman, saudi king salman bin abdulaziz al saud

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

2

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

3

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

4

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

5

BHU prof develops 'Har Har Mahadev' app which blocks porn sites

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham