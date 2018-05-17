The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

World, Middle East

Indian christian businessman gifts mosque to Muslim workers in UAE

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 3:04 pm IST

Saji Cheriyan, 49, who hails from Kerala’s Kayamkulam, built the mosque for Muslim workers living in a worker accommodation in Fujairah.

Cheriyan said he decided to build the mosque after he saw workers taking taxis to go to the nearest mosque.(Photo: AFP )
 Cheriyan said he decided to build the mosque after he saw workers taking taxis to go to the nearest mosque.(Photo: AFP )

Dubai: A wealthy Christian businessman from India has gifted a USD 3 lakh mosque to hundreds of Muslim workers ahead of Ramzan in the UAE, a media report said on Wednesday.

Saji Cheriyan, 49, who hails from Kerala’s Kayamkulam, built the mosque for Muslim workers living in a worker accommodation that he rented out to 53 companies in Fujairah, Gulf News reported.

He will name the mosque as Mariam, Umm Eisa.

Cheriyan said he decided to build the mosque after he saw workers taking taxis to go to the nearest mosque.

“They have to spend at least 20 dirhams to go to Fujairah city or another industrial area to attend the Juma prayer in a mosque. So, I thought it will make them happy if I build a mosque here next to their accommodation,” he said.

The businessman, who had landed in the UAE in 2003 with just a few hundred dirhams, is gifting the 1.3 million dirham mosque to hundreds of workers this Ramzan, the report said.

The mosque in the East Ville Real Estate complex in Al Hayl Industrial Area can accommodate 250 worshippers at a time, it said.

Facilities for another 700 to pray in the interlocked courtyard of the mosque, which will be shaded by the time it opens, have also been arranged, it said.

The construction began over a year ago. Now the mosque is all set to open with the full support of Awqaf in Fujairah.

“The Awqaf officials were surprised and happy when they got to know I am a Christian who wishes to build a mosque. They have offered me all the support and were ready to offer free electricity and water and other facilities,” Cheriyan said.

However, all that he has accepted from Awqaf are the carpet and sound system for the mosque.

“When word spread about my mosque, many other people also offered cash donations, construction materials like sand and paint. But I have politely refused all those offers as I would like to pay from my pocket for this mosque,” he said.

He said he has opted for the name Mariam, Umm Eisa (Mary, the Mother of Jesus) for the mosque after an Abu Dhabi mosque was renamed so in 2017.

Cheriyan, an Orthodox Christian by birth, had previously built a church for his parish in Dibba and also keeps the doors of a multipurpose hall in the East Ville Complex for various other groups of Christian believers to pray.

“I have grown up seeing communities living together in utmost harmony. We celebrate all religions’ festivals and I don’t judge or treat people based on religion, caste, colour or nationality. The UAE is another example of communal harmony and tolerance,” he added.

Tags: mosque for workers, gulf news, ramzan, fujairah, abu dhabi mosque
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

2

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

3

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

4

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

5

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham