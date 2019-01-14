The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 14, 2019

World, Middle East

Military cargo plane with 9 onboard overshoots runway, crashes in Iran

REUTERS
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 12:42 pm IST

Some reports on Iranian media said 10 people were on board and that they were killed.

Iranian state television showed pictures of a plume of smoke rising from the crash site. (Representational Image)
 Iranian state television showed pictures of a plume of smoke rising from the crash site. (Representational Image)

Dubai: A Boeing 707 cargo plane with nine people on board crashed on Monday near Iran's Fath airport, west of the capital, Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that there was no immediate information on casualties.

"We don't have clear information about the details of the crash," said the head of Iran's emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand.

Fath airport is near Karaj in the central province of Alborz.

Iranian state television showed pictures of a plume of smoke rising from the crash site. Some reports on Iranian media said 10 people were on board and that they were killed.

TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area, between the airports of Fath and Payam.

"We do not know yet whether it was an Iranian or foreign cargo plane," a local official told TV.

