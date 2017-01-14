30 dead in Islamic State attack in eastern Syria: monitor

At least 12 regime fighters and 20 IS militants were among the dead in the IS attack on government positions.

Islamic State militants attack government positions in the city of Deir Ezzor, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Beirut: More than 30 members of government forces and Islamic State group fighters were killed Saturday in a ferocious jihadist assault in eastern Syria, a monitoring group said.

At least 12 regime fighters and 20 IS militants were among the dead in the IS attack on government positions in the city of Deir Ezzor, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.