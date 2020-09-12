Saturday, Sep 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:56 AM IST

171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  World   Middle East  12 Sep 2020  US president Donald Trump announces normalisation of ties between Israel and Bahrain
World, Middle East

US president Donald Trump announces normalisation of ties between Israel and Bahrain

AFP
Published : Sep 12, 2020, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2020, 2:56 am IST

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement.

US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday. (AFP)
 US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe over the last month, reinforcing an ambitious White House push to redraw the conflicts of the Middle East.

Calling it a "truly historic day", Trump said Israel and Bahrain were establishing full diplomatic and commercial relations.

 

"They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education, security and agriculture," he told reporters in the White House.

Bahrain said in a joint statement it had agreed to formalize the deal with Israel at a ceremony next Tuesday in the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign off on its own thaw with Israel announced in mid-August.

According to the statement, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump talked earlier Friday before announcing the new breakthrough.

 

Bahrain said that during the phone call, the king "stressed the need to reach a just and comprehensive peace as a strategic option, in accordance with the two-state solution and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy."

A senior official in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, said the deal would boost regional "security, stability, prosperity."

Until now, Israel has been able to strike only two similar peace accords with Arab countries -- Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 -- and Trump is hoping that the diplomatic successes will give him badly needed momentum going into the November 3 presidential election.

At the White House, Trump celebrated, calling the progress "very, very important for not only the Middle East, but for the world."

 

He said it was "so interesting" that he was able to make the announcement on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States.

"When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos," Trump said.

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement.

"Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language statement.

In the UAE, Hend Al Otaiba, director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sent congratulations to Bahrain and Israel.

 

"Today marks another significant and historic achievement which will contribute enormously to the stability and prosperity of the region," she said.

Trump redraws the lines

Trump said more Arab nations could also open their doors to Israel.

"I am very hopeful that there will be more to follow. I can tell you there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of other countries to also join," Trump said.

The Republican businessman has styled himself as the most pro-Israeli US president in history.

He has taken a string of decisions highly beneficial to Israel, from recognizing disputed Jerusalem as the country's capital to tearing up an international accord meant to end Iran's isolation in return for verified controls to prevent militarization of its nuclear industry.

 

At the same time, Trump has pushed to wind down the United States' own military footprint after decades of bloody entanglements in Iraq and elsewhere. His earlier success in getting an Israel-UAE normalization prompted a right-wing Norwegian member of parliament to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The UAE's announcement broke with years of Arab League policy on the Middle East conflict, prompting angry pushback from the Palestinians and Iran, who both termed the deal a betrayal.

The Palestinians, who see Arab support as crucial to their limited power in resisting Israeli occupation, quickly condemned the Israel-Bahrain deal as well.

 

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people," Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was an "aggression" that dealt "serious prejudice" to the Palestinian cause.

Trump, who has made crushing sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Israel's arch foe Iran a priority of his administration, predicted however that there would be a "very positive" development in the standoff with Tehran.

"I can see a lot of good things happening with respect to the Palestinians," he added, arguing that the Palestinians would end their conflict with Israel once enough Arab countries had taken the initiative.

 

"As more countries normalize relations with Israel, which will happen quite quickly we believe, the region will become more and more stable, secure and prosperous," he said.

"In the meantime, we're pulling our soldiers out, so we're doing it the opposite way. They were doing it with nothing but fighting and blood all over the place," Trump said. "The sand was loaded up with blood. And now we can see that a lot of that sand is going to be loaded up with peace."

Tags: 45th us president donald trump, us-israel ties, israel-bahrain ties

Latest From World

International salvage experts boarding the fire-stricken tanker, New Diamond, in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. - International experts boarded an oil tanker stricken off Sri Lanka to begin salvage operations, the navy said on September 10, as firefighters looked to contain a large oil slick in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Sri Lanka Navy / AFP)

Salvage team working to stop fuel leak from fire-hit supertanker

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre). (AP File)

Russian police seek to question Navalny in Germany

Oregon firefighters put out embers in Mill City, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as they battle the Santiam Fire. - California firefighters battled the state's largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days.Oregon firefighters put out embers in Mill City, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as they battle the Santiam Fire. - California firefighters battled the state's largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days.(AFP)

California teen learns to drive while escaping wildfire

A riot police officer is reached by a petrol bomb during clashes with demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Medellin, Colombia on September 10, 2020. - At least 10 people were killed and hundreds wounded after rioting broke out in the Colombian capital Bogota during protests over the death of a man repeatedly tasered by police, authorities said Thursday. (AFP)

Death toll rises to 10 in Colombia rioting over police killing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham