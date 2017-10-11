The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

World, Middle East

Qatar says its hosting of FIFA World Cup 'not up for discussion' amid Gulf crisis

AP
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 4:22 pm IST

Qatar has long denied supporting extremists while it shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)
 Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: Qatar on Wednesday strongly criticized Emirati officials for questioning Doha's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying that the tournament "is not up for discussion or negotiation" amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing the region.

The back-and-forth over the games comes as four Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, have been boycotting Qatar for months, in part over allegations that it supports extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran. Qatar has long denied supporting extremists while it shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

This shows the boycott "is founded on petty jealousy, not real concerns," a statement from Qatar's Government Communications Office said.

"This demand is a clear attempt to undermine our independence. The World Cup, like our sovereignty, is not up for discussion or negotiation," it added.

Lobbying firms and interest groups funded by the boycotting Arab nations increasingly have focused on Qatar's hosting of the soccer tournament. They've pointed to allegations of corruption surrounding Qatar's winning bid, as well as the conditions that laborers working in Qatar face in building infrastructure for the games. Such conditions are prevalent across Gulf Arab nations.

On Sunday, a Dubai security official wrote on Twitter that the only way for "Qatar's crisis" to end is if Doha gives up the tournament. Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan later said his "personal analysis" of the financial pressure Doha faces in hosting the games had been misunderstood.

On Tuesday, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash followed up by writing on Twitter that Qatar's hosting of the games should "include a repudiation of policies supporting extremism & terrorism."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE began their boycott of Qatar on June 5. Mediation efforts by Kuwait, the US and others so far have failed to resolve the diplomatic crisis, the worst to hit the Gulf since Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

When Qatar's sole land border with Saudi Arabia was closed and sea traffic cut off by the boycott, World Cup organizers were forced to instigate a "Plan B," including bringing in supplies from Turkey. Qatari authorities say their efforts at building stadiums and infrastructure for the tournament, the first to be held in the Mideast, remain on track.

Tags: fifa world cup, emirati officials, uae, arab nations
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

2

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

3

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

4

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

5

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham