Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

World, Middle East

Israel strikes in Gaza after rocket attack

AFP
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 1:03 pm IST

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system. Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008. (Photo: Representational)
 Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system. Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008. (Photo: Representational)

Gaza City: Israeli aircraft carried out attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Sunday, Palestinian security officials said, hours after militants in the enclave launched three rockets at the Jewish state.

The strikes targeted two sites belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, in northern Gaza, with another series of sorties at a Qassam site west of Gaza City, Hamas officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Late Saturday night, Palestinian militans in Gaza launched three rockets at southern Israel.

All three projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system, the army said, amending an earlier statement according to which two of the three rockets were shot down over southern Israel.

Medics had treated three people in the southern Israeli town of Sderot who suffered minor injuries while seeking shelter as air raid sirens went off, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

There were no immediate reports of material damage. On November 29, Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza in response to rocket fire at the Jewish state the previous day.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory, although it has targeted other militant groups there.

Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system. Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.

Tags: gaza strip, iron dome defence system, al-qassam brigades, israel attacks
Location: Palestine, Gaza, Gaza

Latest From World

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday under a crisp blue sky for a rally that is expected to gauge support for democracy in the financial hub which has been roiled by protests for six months. (Photo: AP)

'Will fight for freedom until I die': Hong Kong protests cross half-year mark with rally

The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, The New York Times reported Saturday. (Representational Image)

Night before US naval base attack, gunman showed mass shooting videos at party: report

Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as 'geisha' might have come on their own, as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced. (Photo: File | Representational)

Japan asked for 1 sex slave for every 70 soldiers in WW2 to 'prevent rape, disease'

'I have fought to strengthen the special US-India relationship, which is why I'm deeply concerned. Detaining people without charge, severely limiting communications, & blocking neutral third-parties from visiting the region is harmful to our close, critical bilateral relationship,' Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham