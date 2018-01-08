The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

World, Middle East

Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad arrested for inciting unrest

ANI
Published : Jan 8, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2018, 10:16 am IST

The country has deployed Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces and Afghan mercenaries in order to stem the anti-government protests.

In December, Ahmadinejad had said: 'Iran is suffering from mismanagement and the Rouhani government (Hassan Rouhani) believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society'. (Photo: AP)
 In December, Ahmadinejad had said: 'Iran is suffering from mismanagement and the Rouhani government (Hassan Rouhani) believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society'. (Photo: AP)

Tehran: The Iran government reportedly arrested its former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in south-central Iran's Shiraz for inciting the December 28 anti-government protests that have engulfed different parts of the country.

The arrest came after the former president made provocative statements related to the protests last week in Bushehr.

The local authorities are likely to detain Ahmadinejad under house arrest with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s approval, the Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper added, citing 'reliable sources in Tehran'.

In a rally in Bushehr in late December, Ahmadinejad had said: "Iran is suffering from mismanagement and the Rouhani government (Hassan Rouhani) believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society".

"Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of the society", the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Iran’s fifth head of the judicial system, Amole Larijani, had also accused Ahmadinejad of inciting protests.

The former Iranian president spoke about Larijani in a videotaped statement, sarcastically saying: "I have no children spying for the West, I have no brothers who are actively smuggling goods, and I do not steal land to raise my cattle".

Along with Ahmadinejad, a prominent Shiite cleric and politician Mehdi Karroubi and former Iranian prime minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi were also detained and put under house arrest.

Iran is still witnessing a wave of demonstrations, being held in many cities across the country as people took to raising anti-government slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that plagued the people of the country earlier this week.

Khamenei on Tuesday blamed the country's 'enemies' to instigate the ongoing anti-government protests. Also, Rouhani said in last week that the people of Iran were free to protest peacefully, but rejected protesting by violence.

The country has deployed Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces and Afghan mercenaries in order to stem the anti-government protests. The authorities have blocked two popular social media apps- Telegram and Instagram, as a security measure.

Also, three protesters were reportedly shot dead by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in central Iran last week. More casualties are feared as well.

The official death toll in the anti-government protests is, as of now, 20. Thousands of protesters have been arrested in the last few days.

Tags: mahmoud ahmadinejad, iran protests, ayatollah ali khamenei, amole larijani
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

MOST POPULAR

1

Android malware steals UBER credentials and covers up the heist using Deep Links

2

South Africa could host Indian Premier League in 2019

3

You should plan out ‘screen time’ for you kids

4

No Pants Subway Ride: Jerusalemites passengers stripped down to underwears

5

What in the world are '3D Spinnable Selfies'?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham