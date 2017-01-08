The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 07:58 PM IST

World, Middle East

Truck rams into soldier group, kills 4 in Jerusalem

AP
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 6:28 pm IST



Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: A truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli police and rescue services said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the truck veered off course and rammed into the group. She said the attacker was shot dead.

The attack comes amid a more than yearlong wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis that has slowed of late. Sunday's incident marks the first Israeli casualties in three months.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, while Palestinians say it's the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation and dwindling hopes for an independent state.

Tags: truck ramming, terror attack, palestinian shooting
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

