4 terrorists involved in Iran Parliament attack shot dead

7 people have reportedly been killed in attack on the Iranian Parliament.

The Tehran Security Council has convened an emergency meeting after two terror attacks were reported on the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum respectively on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Tehran: All four terrorists who carried out today's attack on the Iranian parliament have been killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Tasnim news reported that the exchange of gunfire in a corridor of the parliament also injured a security guard.

Meanwhile, the Tehran Security Council has convened an emergency meeting after two terror attacks were reported on the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum respectively on Wednesday.

Seven people have reportedly been killed in attack on the parliament.

As per initial local media reports, the gunmen opened their way into the parliament building by shooting at the guards.

IRNA news agency quoted the Head of Imam Khomeini Mausoleum Public Relations Office Ali Khalili, as saying that one of the armed men detonated himself in front of a bank outside the mausoleum.