The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

World, Middle East

Gulf widens: 6 Arab states cut Qatar ties over terror

AGENCIES
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 2:21 am IST

There are 7 lakh Indians in Qatar, and annual bilateral trade amounts to $18 billion.

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: PTI)
 Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: PTI)

Riyadh/New Delhi: Key Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism, in the biggest diplomatic crisis to hit the region in years.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Libya in severing relations with gas-rich Qatar, with Riyadh accusing Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, “that aim to destabilise the region”.

Qatar reacted with fury, denying any support for extremists and accusing its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under “guardianship”.

India will not be impacted by the crisis, foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday. Gulf countries are home to 8 million Indians and vital to India’s energy supply.

“There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council). Our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there,” she told reporters.

There are about 700,000 Indians in Qatar. The size of the annual bilateral trade between two countries is $18bn.

Tags: sushma swaraj, qatar, united arab emirates

MOST POPULAR

1

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

2

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

3

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

4

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

5

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham