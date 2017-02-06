The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

World, Middle East

Israel takes first step in exporting medical marijuana

REUTERS
Published : Feb 6, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2017, 9:37 am IST

In January, Israel moved toward decriminalizing small-scale personal use of marijuana and authorities are supportive of research.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: An Israeli government committee gave an initial nod on Sunday for the export of medical marijuana in what could be a windfall for companies in Israel, widely regarded as a leader in research in the field.

A government statement announcing the vote said it could take months for the legislation to make its way through parliament.

In the United States, 28 states have legalized marijuana for medical use and since 2012, Colorado, Alaska, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, DC have also approved marijuana for recreational use. The market there, by some estimates, will reach $50 billion over the next decade.

Israel is widely regarded as one of the world leaders in medical marijuana research, even though the local market is small. Only 23,000 people have Health Ministry permits to purchase medical cannabis from nine licensed suppliers, creating a market of $15 million to $20 million at most.

Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN, a private cannabis research hub in Israel, said there are about 50 Israeli medical marijuana companies active in many aspects of the industry, from agriculture to delivery devices, such as inhalers.

Kaye estimated that international investments in Israeli companies reached about $100 million in 2016.

In January, Israel moved toward decriminalizing small-scale personal use of marijuana and authorities are supportive of research. Israeli Health Minister Yakov Litzman supports medical cannabis usage and has introduced steps to ease its prescription and sale.

Israeli growers work together with scientific institutions in clinical trials and development of strains that treat a variety of illnesses and disorders.

Tags: medical marijuana, cannabis, export, recreational usage
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

MOST POPULAR

1

KWK: Did Sania Mirza date Shahid Kapoor? Find out here!

2

Heart-melting footage of leopard's reunion with cubs

3

Video: Grey's Anatomy stars' recreation of Beyonce's pregnancy pose in too funny

4

Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome

5

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham