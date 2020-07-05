Sunday, Jul 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

  Record spike in daily global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000
World, Middle East

Record spike in daily global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

REUTERS
Published : Jul 5, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2020, 10:42 am IST

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, marking another unfortunate milestone in the spread of the disease

A Christian woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus scans a QR code on her smartphone before attending a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
 A Christian woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus scans a QR code on her smartphone before attending a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here

 

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

Tags: coronavirus daily count, worldwide new cases, covid-19 update, world health organization

