The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

World, Europe

10 killed, many wounded in St. Petersburg Metro blast

AGENCIES
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 6:53 am IST

Russia says it’s probing ‘act of terror’.

An injured man is helped by medics outside Technological Institute Metro station in St Petersburg. (Photo: AFP)
 An injured man is helped by medics outside Technological Institute Metro station in St Petersburg. (Photo: AFP)

St. Petersburg: A bomb ripped through a subway train in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring dozens more. The explosion occurred on a subway train travelling between the Technology Institute and Sennaya Square stations. At the time of the attack, President Vladimir Putin was a few miles away in St. Petersburg, his hometown and the country’s second-largest city, on official business.

Authorities shut down the Metro system in St. Petersburg as security services said they had also defused a bomb at a second Metro station.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it was probing an “act of terror” but added it would look into all other possible causes of the blast.

“The causes of this event have not been determined yet, so it’s too early to talk about (possible causes). The investigation will show. Certainly, we will consider all variants, common, criminal, first of all, of a terrorist nature,” Mr Putin said.

According to the Independent, ISIS supporters were cheering what they claimed was a terror attack, and sharing images of people caught up in and killed by the blasts.

Some posters on ISIS forums linked the explosions to Russia’s backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting ISIS and other groups in the Syrian civil war.

The bomb, a homemade device filled with shrapnel, exploded in the third car just after the train had entered the tunnel.

Pictures screened on national television showed the door of a train carriage blown out, as bloodied bodies lay strewn on a station platform.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

Tags: vladimir putin, isis, st. petersburg metro blast

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham