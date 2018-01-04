The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

World, Middle East

Israeli PM to gift water purifying jeep to 'friend' Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

Netanyahu is preparing for his 4 day visit to India and the jeep has left for India and 'would be arriving on time' to be presented.

Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the 'buggy' jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)
 Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the 'buggy' jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present a special gift --- the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep --- to his friend Narendra Modi during his visit to India starting January 14, according to sources in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the "buggy" jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July last year.

Now Netanyahu is going to gift the same jeep to Modi, informed sources said.

As Netanyahu prepares for his four day visit to India, sources confirmed that the jeep has "indeed" left for India and "would be arriving on time" to be presented by the Israeli Prime Minister to Modi.

The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).

Modi and Netanyahu had witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach during the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Israel.

"I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water...Can provide drinking water," Modi had said after the demonstration.

Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce high-quality drinking water.

It can be useful in natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, military use in difficult terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water.

It can purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish/muddy or contaminated river water and bring it to WHO standards.

The camaraderie between the two leaders was on full display as they spent some time on the beach and had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

"There's nothing like going to the beach with friends!," the Israeli leader had later tweeted.

The two leaders later drove together in the mobile water desalination unit, which looked like a dune buggy, and sipped desalinated water from wine glasses, raising a toast with others present there.

Tags: narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, gal-mobile, mobile water desalination unit
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham