Qatar to withdraw from OPEC as of Jan 2019: Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST
Doha: Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister said on Monday.
The decision to withdraw from OPEC came after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy, al-Kaabi told a news conference.