Monday, Dec 03, 2018

World, Middle East

Qatar to withdraw from OPEC as of Jan 2019: Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi

Published : Dec 3, 2018
The decision to withdraw after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy, he said.

Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019. (Representational image | AP)
 Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019. (Representational image | AP)

Doha: Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister said on Monday.

The decision to withdraw from OPEC came after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy, al-Kaabi told a news conference.

