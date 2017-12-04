The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

World, Middle East

Iran’s Chabahar Port, built by India, is to rival Pak's Gwadar

AP
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 9:30 pm IST

The USD 340 million project was constructed by a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated company, Khatam al-Anbia.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani poses during the inauguration a newly built extension of the Chabahar Port, near the Pakistani border, in southeastern Iran on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani poses during the inauguration a newly built extension of the Chabahar Port, near the Pakistani border, in southeastern Iran on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Teheran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated on Sunday a newly built extension to the country’s main Arabian Sea outlet, the strategic Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman, which more than triples its capacity and poses a challenge for a port under construction in neighboring Pakistan.

The USD 340 million project was constructed by a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated company, Khatam al-Anbia, the largest Iranian contractor of government construction projects. It involved several subcontractors, including a state-run Indian company, and brings the capacity of the port to 8.5 million tons of cargo annually, from the previous 2.5 million tons.

The extension includes five new piers, two of them for containers allowing cargo vessels with up to 100,000-ton captaincy to dock.

It is also expected to make Chabahar, Iran’s closest sea link to the Indian Ocean, a rival to Gwadar Port, some 80 kilometers away (50 miles) across the border in Pakistan, which Pakistan has been building with Chinese investment.

Rouhani, however, downplayed the rivalry in his inauguration speech and said the port will bring “more engagement and unity” among regional countries.

“We should go after positive competition,” he said. “We welcome other ports in the region, we welcome Gwadar’s development.”

He said Iran also plans to link the port to the country’s railroad network to facilitate transit of goods to neighboring landlocked Central Asian countries, as well as open a route to eastern and northern Europe through Russia.

Iranian state TV said the inauguration was attended by dignitaries from India, Qatar, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

For India, the investment in Chabahar was important since the port will bolster a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries that would bypass rival Pakistan. Last year, India committed up to USD 500 million for the development of the Chabahar port along with associated roads and rail lines.

And last month, New Delhi shipped its first cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through the Iranian port, part of 130,000 tons that India plans to export to Afghanistan.

Chabahar also has an international airport and Iran’s Navy and Air Force have bases in the city, adding to the ports value.

Tags: hassan rouhani, chabahar port, khatam al-anbia, gulf of oman, gwadar port
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham