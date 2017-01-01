Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia executed 153 in 2016, including 47 on a single day

Rights group Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia carried out at least 158 death sentences in 2015, coming third after Iran and Pakistan.

People protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr. (Photo: AP)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia carried out 153 executions in 2016, according to a tally based on official announcements, slightly down from the year before.

The ultra-conservative kingdom is one of the world's most prolific executioners and has a strict Islamic legal code under which murder, drug trafficking, armed robbery, rape and apostasy are all punishable by death.

Amnesty's figures do not include secretive China.

Murder and drug trafficking cases account for the majority of Saudi executions, although 47 people were put to death for "terrorism" offences on a single day in January.

They included prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution prompted Iranian protesters to torch Saudi diplomatic missions, leading Riyadh to sever relations.

