World, Europe

UK mosques refuse burial of Manchester suicide bomber

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 8:47 pm IST

Councils, funeral directors and Mosques in Manchester have refused to bury Abedi's body.

Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England. (Photo: AP)
 Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England. (Photo: AP)

London: Mosques have refused to bury the body of Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi who blew himself up at a concert last week killing 22 people.

The city's authorities are reportedly doing "everything in their power" to stop the 22-year-old Libyan-origin bomber's cremation, burial in any way in the Greater Manchester area, the Metro reported on Wednesday.

It has emerged that his corpse is currently being held in a morgue outside the city.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured after the bomber struck following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

Over 50 of the injured people were still admitted in eight hospitals.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Three have been released and 13 remain in custody.

A moment of silence was held in Manchester's St Ann's Square after hundreds of mourners paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the suicide bombing on Monday, exactly a week after the attack.

