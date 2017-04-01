UK: Babysitter twists, breaks 3-month-old boy’s arm after argument with boyfriend

Howarth, a part-time college student from Oldham, Greater Manchester was arrested. However, she falsely tried to blame another woman.

London: Upset over a rift with her boyfriend, a babysitter broke a three-month-old boy’s arm by twisting it.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Lucy Howarth, 20, who was distressed after a brief argument with her boyfriend, took out her anger on toddler by breaking his arm.

Howarth, a part-time college student from Oldham, Greater Manchester was arrested. However, she falsely tried to blame another woman.

The infant who was in great discomfort and pain was taken to hospital immediately, after it was noticed he wasn't moving his right arm and was constantly 'whingeing'.

Despite denying the charges during trial, Howarth was convicted by the Minshull Street Crown Court and escaped with an 18 month jail term suspended for two years.

A couple of days after Howarth broke the boy’s arm, a carer noticed the child being 'whingy.' She noticed “When in the cot he would move his left arm but not right arm”.

Suspicious, the caretaker took boy to the hospital where he was seen by a doctor who diagnosed a slightly displaced fracture to the lower third of the right humerus.

The prosecuter Jonathan Savage said: "The child would have been in a great deal of discomfort and pain and would have been obvious to whoever was caring for him at the time. The doctor decided it was not accidental."

Howarth’s lawyer Michael Johnson in a responded that the assault was 'reckless but not deliberate' as she was only 17 at the time and was 'emotionally unstable'.

While passing the sentence, Judge Bernadette Baxter said: “She was selfish and self indulgent and I dare say this incident was born out of extreme immaturity”.