The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Babysitter twists, breaks 3-month-old boy’s arm after argument with boyfriend

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 9:01 pm IST

Howarth, a part-time college student from Oldham, Greater Manchester was arrested. However, she falsely tried to blame another woman.

The infant who was in great discomfort and pain was taken to hospital immediately (Photo: Representational Image)
 The infant who was in great discomfort and pain was taken to hospital immediately (Photo: Representational Image)

London: Upset over a rift with her boyfriend, a babysitter broke a three-month-old boy’s arm by twisting it.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Lucy Howarth, 20, who was distressed after a brief argument with her boyfriend, took out her anger on toddler by breaking his arm.

Howarth, a part-time college student from Oldham, Greater Manchester was arrested. However, she falsely tried to blame another woman.

The infant who was in great discomfort and pain was taken to hospital immediately, after it was noticed he wasn't moving his right arm and was constantly 'whingeing'.

Despite denying the charges during trial, Howarth was convicted by the Minshull Street Crown Court and escaped with an 18 month jail term suspended for two years.

A couple of days after Howarth broke the boy’s arm, a carer noticed the child being 'whingy.' She noticed “When in the cot he would move his left arm but not right arm”.

Suspicious, the caretaker took boy to the hospital where he was seen by a doctor who diagnosed a slightly displaced fracture to the lower third of the right humerus.

The prosecuter Jonathan Savage said: "The child would have been in a great deal of discomfort and pain and would have been obvious to whoever was caring for him at the time. The doctor decided it was not accidental."

Howarth’s lawyer Michael Johnson in a responded that the assault was 'reckless but not deliberate' as she was only 17 at the time and was 'emotionally unstable'.

While passing the sentence, Judge Bernadette Baxter said: “She was selfish and self indulgent and I dare say this incident was born out of extreme immaturity”.

Tags: babysitter, child abuse, minshull street crown court

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham