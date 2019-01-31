EU leaders say Brexit deal not open to renegotiation

“We continue to urge the UK government to clarify its intentions with respect to the next steps as soon as possible,” Mr Tusk’s spokesman said.

Brussels: European leaders moved quickly Tuesday to reject an attempt by Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May to re-open talks on the Brexit divorce deal, as British lawmakers voted to demand changes.

When Ms May signed the withdrawal agreement in November, both she and the other 27 EU leaders hailed it as the only way to avoid Britain crashing out of the bloc on March 29 without a plan. But the embattled British Premier failed to sell the agreement to her own Parliament, which on Tuesday voted to send her back to demand that the deal be stripped of the “Irish backstop”, a clause created to keep the border open with Ireland.

Ms May’s call got short shrift from EU Council president Donald Tusk, who called round the other 27 EU capitals to coordinate a response and issued a firm statement ruling out renegotiation.

“We continue to urge the UK government to clarify its intentions with respect to the next steps as soon as possible,” Mr Tusk’s spokesman said.