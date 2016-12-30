Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

World, Europe

Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'

AFP
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 4:41 pm IST

It is reported that when he arrived in, Amri asked a passer-by where he could catch a train or bus for Rome, Naples or the south.

Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri. (Photo: AP)
 Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri. (Photo: AP)

Rome: Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri considered heading to Rome before finally plumping for Milan where police shot him dead, Italian media reported Friday.

The Corriere della Sera daily said that security cameras at Turin station had twice recorded the 24-year-old searching for trains either to Rome or Milan.

"In the end, he chose a regional train for Lombardy because at that late hour, there was no train going to the capital," said the paper, adding that this showed he had "no precise travel plan."

Several papers also reported that when he arrived in Milan in the early hours of December 23, Amri asked a passer-by where he could catch a train or bus for "Rome, Naples or the south."

Sesto San Giovanni, the town north of Milan where Amri was eventually shot, is the starting point for international coaches to Spain, Morocco, Albania or southern Italy.

Local Rome daily Il Messaggero said it was "not a coincidence" that he was eyeing the capital as that city was where he "probably had the most contacts".

Amri had close links to Italy, arriving there in 2011 from Tunisia after the revolution that led to the Arab Spring.

While in Italy, he served a four-year sentence for setting fire to a refugee shelter -- a prison stint during which he was radicalised, security sources believe.

He arrived in Germany in July 2015, amid the chaos of a mass migrant influx, where he went on to frequently change residence and identities.

Then, on December 19, he is thought to have driven a hijacked truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 11 people and also shooting dead the registered driver, a Polish man.

Tags: berlin truck attack, anis amri, germany christmas market attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Telling fortunes by reading butts is a thing

2

New penis implant can cause erection from heat

3

World's highest bridge opens in China

4

'We should never be inspired from Indians': Mahira says in viral video

5

Shocking footage shows owner dragging and dumping pup

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham