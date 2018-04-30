The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

World, Europe

French museum discovers half of its collection fake

AFP
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Eric Forcada, the art historian who uncovered the counterfeits, said that he had seen straight away that most of the works were fake.

In all, out of the 140 works that make up the collection, 82 were fake. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 In all, out of the 140 works that make up the collection, 82 were fake. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Elne: An art museum in the south of France has discovered that more than half of its collection consists of fakes, in what the local mayor on Sunday described as a "catastrophe" for the region.

The tiny 8,000-strong community of Elne just outside Perpignan re-opened its Etienne Terrus museum, dedicated to the works of the local artist who was born in 1857 and died in 1922, on Friday after extensive renovation work.

But an art historian brought in to reorganise the museum following the recent acquisition of around 80 paintings, found that nearly 60 percent of the entire collection was fake.

"Etienne Terrus was Elne's great painter. He was part of the community, he was our painter," said Mayor Yves Barniol on Friday.

"Knowing that people have visited the museum and seen a collection most of which is fake, that's bad. It's a catastrophe for the municipality."

Eric Forcada, the art historian who uncovered the counterfeits, said that he had seen straight away that most of the works were fake.

"On one painting, the ink signature was wiped away when I passed my white glove over it."

He alerted the region's cultural attaché and requested a meeting of panel experts to confirm his findings.

"At a stylistic level, it's crude. The cotton supports do not match the canvas used by Terrus. And there are some anachronisms," Forcada said. 

In all, out of the 140 works that make up the collection, 82 were fake.

Elne's mayor Barniol insisted that the investigation would be continue until the culprits had been found.

"We're not giving up," he said.

Forcada said that prior to the scandal, paintings by Terrus could fetch up to 15,000 euros (USD 18,200) and drawings and watercolours would sell for up to 2,000 euros.

Tags: art museum, fake collection, etienne terrus museum, renovation work
Location: France, Languedoc-Roussillon, Perpignan

MOST POPULAR

1

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

2

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

3

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

4

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

5

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham