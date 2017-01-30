The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 30, 2017

World, Europe

UK: Man dresses in animal costumes, rapes minor boy for years

AP
Published : Jan 30, 2017
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 2:40 pm IST

Police charged the accused with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor.

The accused began abusing a 9-year-old boy at furry parties he hosted at his home in 2009, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The accused began abusing a 9-year-old boy at furry parties he hosted at his home in 2009, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Warminster: Police have arrested a fifth person who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania while dressed in animal costumes.

Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, began abusing a 9-year-old boy at "furry" parties he hosted at his home in 2009. The abuse continued for years. Four other men who allegedly participated in the child predator ring have been arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Officials say the victim is related to one of the men in the group. The victim lived with his grandmother, but is now in foster care.

Police on Friday charged Fenske with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor. An attorney was not listed for him.

