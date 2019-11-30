Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

World, Europe

Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2019, 8:48 pm IST

'If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground,' the police said.

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians. (Photo: File | AFP)
 London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians. (Photo: File | AFP)

London: Several people were injured after an incident of the stabbing was reported near the iconic London Bridge on Friday as police detained a person and cordoned off the area.

Scotland Yard said that they are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at the London Bridge. It said a man had been detained and it is believed that a number of people have been injured.

“If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground,” it said in a statement. London Ambulance Service declared it as a "major incident".

Noa Bodner, who is stuck in a restaurant on London Bridge, told BBC News channel, "There was a rush of people coming in and everybody basically dived under the tables. "We were told to keep away from the windows, people that came from the outside were saying that shots were fired."

She said the manager ran to lock the doors and staff told people to move away from the front of the restaurant. She said the mood was "calm", "some people seem a bit distressed, but they're being looked after by friends or staff".

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians.

Tags: london bridge, shooting
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people and less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election. (Photo: AFP)

2 killed in London stabbings; police fatally shoot suspect

Britain's governing Conservative Party complained to the broadcasting regulator after its chosen representative was shut out of a general election television debate on climate change on Thursday. (Photo: Channel 4)

Boris Johnson skips climate change debate on TV, gets replaced by melting ice sculpture

Antarctic tour operators however insist they are promoting responsible tourism. (Representational Image)

Amid criticism, 80,000 tourists visit Antarctica to swim with penguins

Nakasone was known for trying to integrate the nation defeated in World War II as a full-fledged member of the West during the Cold War era. (Photo: File)

Ex-Japanese PM Yasuhiro Nakasone passes away at 101

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham