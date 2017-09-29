The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

World, Europe

UN refuge agency says toll from Rohingya boat capsize likely to top 60

AFP
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 3:32 pm IST

Witnesses and survivors previously said that the overturned vessel was just metres from the coast in rough waters.

Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands are still flooding across the border in search of help in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands are still flooding across the border in search of help in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

Geneva: The death toll from a boat which capsized off Bangladesh carrying Rohingya refugees is set to pass 60, the UN migration agency said Friday.

"Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead ... 40 are missing and presumed drowned," International Organization for Migration spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva, referring to the Thursday accident.

"The total fatality toll be in the range of 60," he added, updating a previous toll of 19.

Survivors from the accident told IOM staff that the boat was carrying about 80 people, including 50 children, who were believed to be fleeing violence from Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

"Survivors described being at sea all night, having no food," Millman said.

The drowning tragedy is the latest in a series of deadly accidents as desperate refugees surge into Bangladesh, where they are penned into ramshackle tent cities amid dire shortages of nearly all forms of aid.

Witnesses and survivors previously said that the overturned vessel was just metres from the coast in rough waters, after it was lashed by torrential rain and high winds.

"The Bay of Bengal has been a notorious killing zone for many years," Millman added, highlighting the dangers facing Rohingya migrants seeking safety via the sea.

He added that the "captain" of the vessel, who is a suspected trafficker, is missing and presumed dead, but not included in IOM's death toll, which counts only the migrants.

Tags: un migration agency, rohingya issue, myanmar government
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

2

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

3

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

4

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

5

The last picture comet Probe Rosetta sent to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham