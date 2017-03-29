The Asian Age | News



Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017

UK: Indian-origin man hits 1-yr-old daughter with hammer, damages eyes

Published : Mar 29, 2017
The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack.

 The 33-year-old was arrested after Scotland Yard launched a manhunt for him

London: A one-year-old baby girl allegedly attacked with a hammer by her Indian-origin father in London recently has lost her eyesight and can hear only partially.

Bidhya Sagar Das was charged with the brutal murder of her twin brother, Gabriel, and her own attempted murder at a court in London earlier this month.

The 33-year-old was arrested after Scotland Yard launched a manhunt for him on finding the two children in a critical condition in a flat in Hackney area of north-east London on March 18.

The baby girl, Maria, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Now it has emerged that she cannot see and only has partial hearing following the incident.

"We are all praying that little Maria recovers her eyesight and isn't permanently blinded by the attack," a friend of the twins' mother, Cristinela Datcu, told the Daily Mirror.

"Cristinela sits in hospital with Maria, willing, wishing and praying for her full recovery after surgery, for what are quite daunting head injuries for such a young child."

The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack. The twins lived on the top floor of the building on Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park in London, where the attack took place, with their Romanian mother, Cristinela Datcu and Indian-origin father.

Horrified neighbours had reported a woman, believed to be the children's mother, rushing out of the home screaming, "My kids, my kids!", on the night of the attack. It is believed the mother was locked in the bathroom as the children were attacked with a hammer. Das worked as a hotel receptionist nearby but quit his job recently.

