The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Pandya, Jadhav take India past 200
 
World, Europe

Indian-origin man gets 10 years of jail for stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend in UK

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 6:36 pm IST

Pradeep Thomas was jailed at Harrow Court in London on Wednesday after he had pleaded guilty to stalking, involving fear of violence.

On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages. (Photo: File/Representational)
 On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages. (Photo: File/Representational)

London: An Indian-origin man from west London has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for stalking and threatening his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

Pradeep Thomas was jailed at Harrow Crown Court in north London on Wednesday after he had pleaded guilty to stalking, involving fear of violence.

The 37-year-old bombarded the 50-year-old victim with messages, which included warnings about killing her and throwing acid on her.

"Thomas refused to accept that his relationship with the victim was over and so he subjected her to weeks of harassment which culminated in him calling her dozens of times over a few hours and leaving her increasingly angry messages where he repeatedly threatened to kill her or cause her serious harm.

"This understandably resulted in the victim fearing for her life and feeling unsafe in her own home," said Detective Constable Heidi Adams, the investigating officer from the Metropolitan Polices Community Safety Unit in Harrow.

She praised the victim for coming forward and hoped the accused's jail term would give her some "comfort and closure" about her ordeal.

"I hope Thomas uses his sentence to reflect upon his actions. This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we will swiftly bring those who think it is to justice," she added.

The victim had been in an on and off relationship with Thomas for about four years but earlier this year, she ended the relationship against his wishes.

The court heard that Thomas then began harassing the victim and kept turning up at her home in Harrow despite her repeatedly telling him she did not want to speak to him.

On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages.

The messages suggested Thomas was outside her home and that he was going to kill or harm her.

Met Police detectives listened to the messages and heard Thomas demanding the victim answer her phone and let him in the house.

Thomas ranted at the victim for seeing other men, threatened to damage her house and car, made repeated threats to kill her and also threatened to throw acid on her.

The victim reported Thomas to the police and he was arrested on August 14. He told officers that he was hurt, upset and drunk when he sent the messages.

He also admitted that the victim had broken up with him but that he still considered her to be his girlfriend.

Tags: indian-origin man, harrow crown court, heidi adams, stalking
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

2

Natalie Portman enters great, disturbingly unknown territory in 'Annihilation' teaser

3

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

4

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

5

After RK Studios fire, Kapoors slapped with notice for safety norms violation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham