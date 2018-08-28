The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Vatican rolls back on remarks of Pope Francis on psychiatric help for gay children

Published : Aug 28, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Pope Francis added that ignoring a child who showed homosexual tendencies was an 'error of fatherhood or motherhood'.

Francis was asked by a journalist what he would say to parents who observe homosexual traits in their children. (Photo: File)
Vatican City: The Vatican on Monday rolled back on Pope Francis’ recommendation that parents seek psychiatric help for children who show homosexual tendencies.

The Pope made the comments to journalists as he was flying back to Rome from Ireland, but the Vatican later removed his phrase from its official account, saying he had not meant to suggest that homosexuality was a mental illness.

Francis was asked by a journalist what he would say to parents who observe homosexual traits in their children.

“When it shows itself from childhood, there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry, to see how things are. It is something else if it shows itself after 20 years,” he said.

The pope added that ignoring a child who showed homosexual tendencies was an “error of fatherhood or motherhood”.

However, when the Vatican later published the pope’s answer, the reference to psychiatry had been removed.

When asked why, a Vatican spokeswoman told AFP it had been done in order to not “change the thoughts of the Holy Father”.

“When the pope referred to ‘psychiatry’, it is clear that he was doing it to highlight an example of ‘things that can be done’.

But with that word he didn’t mean to say that it (homosexuality) was a ‘mental illness’,” she said.

Francis’ trip to Ireland was fraught with controversy amid accusations that he ignored sexual abuse allegations against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

