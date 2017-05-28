The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:48 PM IST

World, Europe

23,000 jihadist suspects identified in UK amid terror fears

ANI
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 3:14 pm IST

The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.

In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats. (Photo: AFP)
  In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats. (Photo: AFP)

London: As many as 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence agencies as potential terrorists.

The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.

In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.

Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered "subjects of interest" in the past.

Anti-terror efforts came under fresh scrutiny following revelations that attacker Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people and injured over a hundred at a pop concert, had been a "former subject of interest" to MI5 who was "subject to review" and was not regarded as an imminent threat.

The Independent quoted a senior Whitehall source as saying, that 18 terror plots had been foiled since 2013 in Britain, including five since the Westminster atrocity in March this year.

The terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been reduced from "critical" to "severe" after temporarily raising the level in response to Manchester Arena attack in which 22 people were killed and several others injured. The change means that an attack is highly likely and not imminently expected.

Meanwhile, pictures of the Manchester bomber on his way to the arena where he carried out Britain's worst terrorist attack in 12 years, have been released by police.

The police believe he assembled his deadly bomb in a rented Airbnb flat in a mansion block on Granby Row in the city centre, near Canal Street.

The police said 13 people have so far been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, with 14 locations still being searched on Saturday night.

A thousand people are involved in the investigation to Abedi's network.

Tags: uk police, jihadist, uk intelligence, terrorists
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

2

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

3

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

4

Google makes its Photos app more social

5

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham