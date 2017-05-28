The Asian Age | News



Donald Trump delays climate decision as G7 ends

AFP


US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Taormina (Italy): US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would decide next week whether the United States would abide by the 2015 Paris agreement on cutting global carbon emissions. The unexpected announcement came as a summit of G7 leaders in Sicily ended in deadlock on the issue, with the US’ partners voicing frustration at the President’s failure to commit to the deal aimed at stemming global warming.

The meeting’s final declaration reflected a stalemate between the US and the six other participating countries, who are all strongly committed to the Paris accord.

“The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement, and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics,” it stated.

“Understanding this process, the (other participants) reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement... In this context, we all agree on the importance of supporting developing countries,” the declaration added.

Mr Trump tweeted before the official G7 statement was released, saying, “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

The US leader, concluding his first overseas trip in office, was due to fly home later on Saturday without giving the customary close-of-summit press conference.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised what she called “a very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory” discussion with Mr Trump on the issue.

“Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the US will remain in the Paris accord or not,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron struck a more positive note, saying the talks had been useful. “I think there was progress and there was a real discussion and exchange of views,” he said, voicing hope that Trump would decide to keep his country within the Paris framework.

Other delegates concurred that it was “six against one” at the gathering of leading democracies spanning North America, Europe and Japan.

Under Trump, who once called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by China, Washington has resisted intense pressure from its partners to commit to respecting the global 2015 accord on curbing carbon emissions.

