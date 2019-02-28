'Refused North Korean's demand to lift sanctions': Donald Trump

A summit between N Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without an agreement, said White House after a two-day meeting.

US President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un ended with no agreement because he was not willing to lift all the sanctions on North Korea. (Photo: File)

Hanoi: US President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un ended with no agreement because he was not willing to lift all the sanctions on North Korea.

"It was about the sanctions," he told reporters after the summit ended without a joint statement. "Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that."

A summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement, the White House said earlier on Thursday after the two-day meeting. However, no deal on denuclearisation was finalised.

When asked if a third summit had been agreed with Kim, Trump told reporters: "No we haven't... we'll see if it happens."

"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.