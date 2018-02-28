The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

World, Europe

Russian escort arrested in Thailand offers info on Russia probe in exchange for help

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 12:43 pm IST

Vashukevich better known as Nastya Rybka, had an affair with Deripaska who she alleged hired ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort.

Claiming that she had first hand information on the link between Donald Trump and Kremlin Vashukevich asked for help after being arrested in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram/ nastya_rybka.ru)
  Claiming that she had first hand information on the link between Donald Trump and Kremlin Vashukevich asked for help after being arrested in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram/ nastya_rybka.ru)

Moscow: The ever complicated probe into Russian meddling in US presidential elections 2016 takes another bizzare turn.

‘Sex expert’ and escort service worker Anastasia Vashukevich claims she could give US intelligence service information in exchange for help, in the wake of her arrest in Thailand, the Washington Post reported.

(Photo: Instagram/ nastya_rybka.ru)(Photo: Instagram/ nastya_rybka.ru)

Vashukevich was earlier in the news for her videos which brought to light the ties between Russian billionaire Oleg Depriska and Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko.

Claiming that she had first hand information on the link between Donald Trump and Kremlin Vashukevich asked for help after being arrested in Thailand during a weekend raid on a ‘sex seminar’ which she was participating in.

Vashukevich better known as Nastya Rybka, had an affair with Deripaska who she alleged hired ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort.

On Tuesday, in a live Instagram video Vashukevich said, "I am the only witness and the missing link in the connection between Russia and the US elections - the long chain of Oleg Deripaska, Prikhodko, Manafort, and Trump."

She is seen being driven off in an open-air police van through a Pattaya resort. "In exchange for help from US intelligence services and a guarantee of my safety, I am prepared to provide the necessary information to America or to Europe or to the country which can buy me out of Thai prison," she said.

In the video, she claims having already given an interview to US broadcaster NBC.

Vashukevich shot to fame in January when Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny broadcast old videos from her Instagram account dating back to August 2016 in which Deripaska and Prikhodko are seen in a yacht.

Navalny used the footage to indicate possible ties between Deripaska, a metals magnate and Russia’s most influential official Prikhodko alleging that the latter had been bribed with women and a luxury getaway.

He also alleged that the two could have been the link between Trump and Kremlin, pointing to a possible collusion with Russia to influence American votes.

Prikhodko lambasted Navalny calling him a “political loser” whereas Deripaska rubbished the nationalist democrat’s claims and sued him for “violating his privacy” saying, “Navalny's allegations have nothing to do with reality.”

A court ordered Instagram to remove some of Vashukevich's posts.

Vashukevich who was in Dubai when Navalny made the videos public travelled to Thailand after. On Sunday, according to reports in Russian media, Thai police raided a sex seminar for Russian tourists wherein they arrested her.

Vashukevich and several others had been detained for being part of an "illegal training session," the Russian embassy consul Vladimir Sosnov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

However, the high-society escort claims that the arrests were made under orders from Russian officials in lieu of Deripaska and Prikhodko’s videos and that she was expecting to be deported back to Russia, where she’d be jailed again.

A post in English on her Instagram account said, "Please USA save us from Russia! All this cases are political repressions!"

Russia's most important security and intelligence officials including Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, former head of the Federal Security Service were also in Thailand at the time of Vashukevich’s arrest.

Tags: anastasia vashukevich, donald trump, vladimir putin, paul manafort
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

MOST POPULAR

1

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

2

LIVE: Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band at funeral venue

3

Aerobic exercise slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease

4

Couple who met as babies all set to marry next year

5

Diageo launches limited edition Jane Walker Scotch

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham