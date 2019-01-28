Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

World, Europe

10,000 march in Paris against 'yellow vest' violence

AFP
Published : Jan 28, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 10:59 am IST

More than 10,000 people marched through Paris on Sunday in protest.

Since mid-November President Emmanuel Macron has offered concessions and debates seeking to quell the weekly rallies (File Photo)
 Since mid-November President Emmanuel Macron has offered concessions and debates seeking to quell the weekly rallies (File Photo)

Paris: More than 10,000 people marched through Paris on Sunday in protest at "yellow vest" violence during the anti-government demos that have have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets over the past 11 weeks.

Since mid-November President Emmanuel Macron has offered concessions and debates seeking to quell the weekly rallies that often end in violent clashes with police in the most serious challenge yet to his government. In Sunday's rival protest, the crowds marched in rain from the Place de la Nation square to the Bastille monument, some chanting

"Yes to democracy, no to revolution" as they waved French and European Union flags. Dubbed the "red scarf" movement, the centrist initiative is the brainchild of an engineer from Toulouse who was horrified by the violence seen among more extremist "yellow vest" demonstrators. Many protesters joining the rally said they were not against "yellow vest" demands for greater help for France's poor, but were sick of the clashes and destruction that have marked protests.

A nursing manager who gave her name as Marie-Line said she believed the yellow vests had just cause to "grumble", but came "to say that this verbal and physical violence must stop".

"It's not a protest against the yellow vests -- it's a protest to say, you've made your demands, we are listening to them," Francois Patriat, a senator from Macron's centrist party, told AFP at the demonstration.

"There are other places to discuss this than the street. You cannot block the country and economy because you consider the president to be illegitimate." Sunday's protest was almost double the size of the "yellow vest" demonstration in Paris a day earlier, when some 4,000 people came out to rail against Macron.

The protesters are named after the luminous road safety vests that they wear. Originally sparked by rises in fuel taxes, the movement quickly snowballed into a widespread revolt over accusations the president, an ex-banker, is out of touch with rural and small-town France.

But their numbers have ebbed in recent weeks after Macron announced a series of policy climbdowns and launched a two-month consultation to allow people to vent their anger. Saturday's protest in Paris saw a prominent "yellow vest" activist, Jerome Rodrigues, badly injured after claims he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet -- an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France.

"He is in shock. He will be handicapped for life. It is a tragedy for him and his family," Rodrigues' lawyer Philippe de Veulle told BFM television. Rodrigues, a construction worker, was placed in an artificial coma overnight after the incident at the Bastille monument on Saturday afternoon.

The 40-year-old, who has 50,000 followers on Facebook, was live-streaming the protest on the website when he was hit. De Veulle said Rodrigues was struck in the eye with a "flashball", referring to the 40-mm (1.6-inch) rubber projectiles used by French riot police.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Sunday told LCI television there was "no evidence" to show Rodrigues was hit by a police rubber projectile. Investigations were still ongoing into the incident.

The devices -- which are not used in most European countries -- have been blamed for dozens of serious injuries at "yellow vest" protests, leading to calls for them to be banned. On Saturday, police using the weapons were for the first time deployed wearing body cams in a bid to increase transparency. Rodrigues' lawyer insisted his client was not one of the "hooligans" who have been joining the weekly protests to cause trouble for police.

In the video, Rodrigues can be heard several times warning protesters to leave the Bastille area because hard-left "black bloc" agitators were coming to attack the police. Rodrigues is lodging a complaint against police, his lawyer said. Witnesses picked up the projectile that struck Rodrigues and police are set to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Tags: emmanuel macron, yellow vests protests
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

Harris told a cheering crowd in her hometown of Oakland, California, that this was not going to be an easy election pitted against an incumbent like Trump (File Photo)

US democracy under attack like never before: Kamala Harris

The White House is putting the Europeans on notice (File Photo)

Trump warns Europeans not to try to evade Iran sanctions

At least 70,000 people braved cold and rain in Brussels on Sunday to demand the Belgian government and the European Union increase their efforts to fight climate change (File Photo)

Some 70,000 Brussels protesters demand action on climate

Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has alleged that she had become a victim of 'religious bigotry' (File Photo)

Proud to be 1st Hindu-American to run for president: Tulsi Gabbard

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham